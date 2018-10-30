COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland’s head football coach, DJ Durkin, and the school’s athletic director, Damon Evans, are set to keep their jobs following the death of Jordan McNair back in June.

The Washington Post is reporting UMD President Wallace Loh is planning to retire in June. The Post reports that Loh was against bringing back Durkin, but “it was made clear to Loh that if he didn’t follow the board’s recommendations, he’d be fired immediately.”

Durkin was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 11. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada has been the interim coach, and the team is 5-3 so far this season.

The University System of Maryland Board of Regent released the full report on the culture of University of Maryland’s football program following the death of McNair.

The board is set for a press conference at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to release further details about changes coming to the program following the report.

The university’s football program has been under scrutiny since the death of McNair back in June.

The nearly 200-page report finds the program’s culture did not cause McNair’s death, but problems festered within the program because too many players feared speaking out.

