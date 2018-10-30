ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Underway In Maryland
Filed Under:Baltimore

WHEATON, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a person fleeing from police in a Maryland suburb of Washington tried to escape by taking to the Metro tracks on foot.

A Metro spokeswoman tells The Washington Post that Montgomery County police were pursuing someone who went onto the tracks at the Wheaton station Monday night.

Metro announced around 10:30 p.m. that Red Line trains were being single-tracked because of the unauthorized person on the rails. That advisory was lifted by 11 p.m.

Wheaton is the penultimate stop on the eastern end of the Red Line.

The spokeswoman says the intruder was removed from the tracks and is now in county police custody.

It’s unclear for what reason the suspect was being pursued.

