BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are several Maryland communities that have restrictions on Halloween trick-or-treating.

The Town of St. Michaels in Talbot County restricts the age of trick-or-theaters — only children aged 12 and under can go trick-or-treating, according to their town code.

They also restrict anyone over the age of 12 from wearing a mask within town limits.

“It shall be unlawful for any person over 12 years of age to appear in or upon any of the streets, highways, alleys, public parks or other places used by the public in general in the Town in any mask or disguise covering any portion of the face whereby the identity of such person is concealed, without having on his or her person written permission signed within seven days by the Chief of Police of the St. Michaels Police Department.”

St. Michaels commissioners can also change the date on which Halloween trick-or-treating can happen annually.

Other Maryland communities restrict the times of trick or treating. Here’s a list of what we have so far:

Bel Air: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Berlin: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Easton: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Laurel: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oxford 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Queen Anne 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. St. Michaels 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sykesville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trappe 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



As we learn about other Halloween curfews in we’ll add them to this list.

If you think we’re missing a community’s Halloween curfew, let us know.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook