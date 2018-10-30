COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — After an announcement Tuesday afternoon from the University System of Maryland Board of Regents, Jordan McNair’s parents were less than pleased.

Their attorney said despite Tuesday’s outcome, this is far from over.

University of Maryland’s head football coach, DJ Durkin, and the school’s athletic director, Damon Evans, are set to keep their jobs following the death of Jordan McNair back in June.

The University System of Maryland Board of Regent held a press conference Tuesday afternoon and announced they recommended that Evans and Durkin should retain their jobs.

UMD President Wallace Loh announced he accepted the recommendations made by the board, and that he will be retiring in June.

There was no mention on how McNair’s parents felt on Loh’s retirement, though they have said in the past and now Dr. Loh was the only who claimed responsibility and spoke to them from the heart.

The family spoke out Tuesday after the press conference, blasting the Board of Regents for recommending head football coach DJ Durkin keep his job.

“I feel like I’ve been punched in the stomach and somebody spit in my face,” said Marty McNair, Jordan’s father.

“I miss my son every day and today, it just didn’t help, it didn’t help at all,” said Tonya Wilson, Jordan’s mother.

Since the 19-year-old’s death in early June after suffering from heat stroke in late May, Jordan’s parents have called for Durkin to be fired.

Their attorney has also slammed the Regents, claiming the board validated Durkin and his staff in their failure to keep Jordan safe.

“That is callous, and it is indefensible,” said Hassan Murphy, with Murphy, Falcon, and Murphy. “How can a student-athlete be called an (expletive) as he is in the early stages of death, dying before their eyes with no action taken?” Murphy said.

As far as legal action, the law firm said it will explore every possible avenue to do right by the family.

“…and with God as our witness, we promise you that this will not be the last word,” Murphy said.

Jordan’s parents have said they plan on honoring their son’s legacy through a foundation set up in his name meant to prevent similar tragedies.

Something his father spoke about in September during a jersey retirement at his high school.

“This is where we turn our pain into purpose,” McNair said.

His parents said they are thankful for the support from those that have reached out publically and privately.

However, they cannot deny this is not the outcome they expected.

“Your life meant something and your death will mean something too,” Murphy said.

