BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said they found a 38-year-old man lying unresponsive in the middle of the street.

Police said officers were flagged down around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday. They were told an unknown man had been hit by a car in the 4700 block of Wabash Avenue.

The victim was transported to Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Doctors were examining his body and discovered a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

His remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. His identity was not released.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

