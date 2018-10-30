BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police say the man shot by a Baltimore County officer who was being dragged by his vehicle has died. The officer injured after being dragged has been released from the hospital.

Derrick Alexander Sellman, 28, was the driver of a black SUV that was involved in an incident that turned into an officer-involved shooting.

This shooting happened in the 2400 block of Cleanleigh Dr., when a Baltimore County Police Department officer was working security in the nearby shopping center.

He was told about a vehicle driving erratically in the parking lot. After spotting the vehicle, a black SUV, he went to talk with the driver, Sellman, in front of the ShopRite.

Police say Sellman had the door open while talking to the officer, but later accelerated, dragging the officer. The officer fired an unknown number of shots, and at least one hit Sellman.

A white vehicle was heading in the opposite direction, and the officer was in between both of those cars, according to Baltimore Co. PD Cpl. Shawn Vinson.

The black SUV continued through the parking lot and became disabled after crashing into a parked car.

The officer did not have a body camera on.

