ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Underway In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Crime

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore councilman wants gas stations to be required to have permits to operate after midnight.

The Baltimore Sun reports the legislation introduced Monday by Councilman Bill Henry is meant to help curb crime. Henry says some business owners are turning a blind eye on crime and disorder. He also says police say they are struggling to apply existing licensing laws to gas stations, which currently are partially exempt from the permit requirement.

He says it’s too difficult to know if gas stations are only selling fuel at night, as allowed, or are keeping their attached convenience stores open. City officials have pointed to convenience, liquor and gas stores as sources of trouble. Gasoline and service station industry lobbyists say this is the council’s latest attempt to burden businesses.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s