BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man has gunshot wounds after a reported shooting Tuesday night in Southwest Baltimore.

Police were dispatched to the 3800 block of Old Frederick Avenue at around 5:38 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the man, who was then taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Citywide Shooting detectives responded and assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

