BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Just for driving into the 7-Eleven on Perry Hall Boulevard in White Marsh, drivers were handed a $25 gift card for gas.

Earlier this week, Ravens gave out these free items, including the gift card, free pizza, a donut- and all they asked of people was to “pass it forward” as part of a team-up with Verizon for the “Pass It Forward” campaign, spreading random acts of kindness in the community.

Anthony Levine, Patrick Onwuasor and the bird, along with Ravens cheerleaders encouraged passers-by to “pass it forward” to spread those acts of kindness.

In turn, Ravens fans will be encouraged to share their own personal random acts of kindness using the hashtags #RavensFlock and #VerizonBAL.

