ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Underway In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Denise Koch
Filed Under:7-Eleven, Anthony Levine, Baltimore Ravens, Patrick Onwuasor, Ravens, White Marsh

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Just for driving into the 7-Eleven on Perry Hall Boulevard in White Marsh, drivers were handed a $25 gift card for gas.

Earlier this week, Ravens gave out these free items, including the gift card, free pizza, a donut- and all they asked of people was to “pass it forward” as part of a team-up with Verizon for the “Pass It Forward” campaign, spreading random acts of kindness in the community.

Anthony Levine, Patrick Onwuasor and the bird, along with Ravens cheerleaders encouraged passers-by to “pass it forward” to spread those acts of kindness.

In turn, Ravens fans will be encouraged to share their own personal random acts of kindness using the hashtags #RavensFlock and #VerizonBAL.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s