BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have traded for Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery.

The Ravens gave up an undisclosed future draft pick to get Montgomery. In seven games this season, Montgomery has 105 rushing yards and one touchdown on 26 carries, along with 15 receptions for 170 yards.

Welcome to Baltimore, @_WiFi_Ty_! We have acquired RB Ty Montgomery from the Green Bay Packers for a future undisclosed draft pick. pic.twitter.com/CjC1K3fJr9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 30, 2018

To make room for Montgomery on the 53-man roster, the Ravens released LB Albert McClellan.

