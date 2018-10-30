BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police officer Kevin Battipaglia was cleared earlier in October for assault, but the 33-year-old cop is due back in court.

This comes after he allegedly “mule kicked” a hole in the front desk of his police station when he was told he had to work Halloween night, according to our media partners at the Baltimore Sun.

Battipaglia is charged with destruction of property over his alleged eruption Sunday at the Northeast District police station.

Police wrote in charging documents that he caused $600 in damage to the desk and a glass door.

This story is developing.

