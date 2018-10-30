ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Underway In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police officer Kevin Battipaglia was cleared earlier in October for assault, but the 33-year-old cop is due back in court.

Baltimore Officer Found Not Guilty In Christmas Eve Assault

This comes after he allegedly “mule kicked” a hole in the front desk of his police station when he was told he had to work Halloween night, according to our media partners at the Baltimore Sun.

Battipaglia is charged with destruction of property over his alleged eruption Sunday at the Northeast District police station.

Police wrote in charging documents that he caused $600 in damage to the desk and a glass door.

This story is developing. 

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s