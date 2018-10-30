Baltimore, MD (WJZ) — Police have identified a suspect in the murder of Danielle Gunson as 25-year-old Liam Cameron Penn.

Penn is from the 2600 block of Bunker Hill Road, Woodstock, Md.

Police were able to link Gunson’s murder to the attempted murder of Terence John Caruso Jr. on Thursday, September 27 at around 12:45 p.m.

Caruso was found shot in the area of Johns Hopkins Road in Gambrills, Md. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

The investigation revealed Caruso and Gunson were with Penn during the early morning hours of September 27.

They also learned that Penn pulled off the roadway in the area of St. Stephens Church Road and Johns Hopkins Road in Crownsville, Md., and shot Caruso and Gunson.

Penn then took Gunson’s body to the 100 block of Riverside Road in Baltimore, leaving her body there, according to police. When police found her body she had trauma to her torso.

Penn left Caruso behind in Crownsville, according to police.

Homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant October 29 charging Penn with the murder of Danielle Gunson and the attempted murder of Terence Caruso.

Baltimore and Howard County police, assisted the Anne Arundel County Police Department with apprehending Penn on Tuesday.

Penn was taken into custody in the 2600 block of Bunker Hill Road, Woodstock, Md.

His full list of charges are as follows:

Murder, first-degree

Attempted first-degree murder

Murder, second-degree

Attempted second-degree murder

Assault, first-degree

Assault, second-degree

Firearm use/felony, violent crime.

Police say the investigation is very fluid and active, but information indicates this was a targeted attack and not a random act of violence.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

