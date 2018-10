ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A four vehicle crash closed Route 100 Westbound at Snowden River Parkway Wednesday.

Officials said one person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

UPDATE: Four vehicles involved, one person transported to hospital with non life threatening injury. One lane now open, but still best to avoid the area. — Howard County Police (@HCPDNews) October 31, 2018

All lanes were re-opened around 8:30 a.m.

