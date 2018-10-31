ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Underway In Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police say a man has died from his injuries after being shot Tuesday night in Annapolis.

Just after 7:45 p.m., officers went to the unit block of Bens Dr. for reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found 27-year-old Kory Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Annapolis Police Investigating Report Of Shooting

The investigation into this homicide is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 260-3439.

You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

