BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man once described as Baltimore’s “number one trigger puller” by police has been found guilty of seven murders and drug charges.

Montana Barronette was found guilty of murdering Brian Chase, Marquez Jones, Lamont Randall, Ronald Thompson, Jaqueline Parker, Antonio Addison, and an unknown victim.

Prosecutors alleged that Barronette and nine other men were members of a street gang called “Trained to Go” operating out of West Baltimore’s Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood.

#BREAKING: Jurors find former Baltimore Public Enemy #1 Montana Barronette guilty of running drug conspiracy and of 7 murders in 2015 and 2016 @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 31, 2018

