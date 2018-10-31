ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Underway In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man once described as Baltimore’s “number one trigger puller” by police has been found guilty of seven murders and drug charges.

Montana Barronette was found guilty of murdering Brian Chase, Marquez Jones, Lamont Randall, Ronald Thompson, Jaqueline Parker, Antonio Addison, and an unknown victim.

Prosecutors alleged that Barronette and nine other men were members of a street gang called “Trained to Go” operating out of West Baltimore’s Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood.

Baltimore’s ‘Number One Trigger-Puller’ Arrested

