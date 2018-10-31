ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Underway In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, BW Parkway, DC, Fatal crash, Local TV, Maryland

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A Florida woman has died after a vehicle crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

US Park Police Officers were dispatched to the area of southbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway South of Route 197, for the report of a crash.

Arriving units found a vehicle overturned in the wood line, police said.

One person from the vehicle was taken to Prince George’s Hospital Center by the USPP Eagle.

The 58-year-old woman from Florida was pronounced dead on the scene.

A preliminary investigation reveals no obvious reason for the crash, and only one vehicle was involved.

The accident remains under investigation by the U.S. Park Police Criminal Investigation Division and Traffic Safety Unit.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s