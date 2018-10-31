LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A Florida woman has died after a vehicle crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

US Park Police Officers were dispatched to the area of southbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway South of Route 197, for the report of a crash.

Arriving units found a vehicle overturned in the wood line, police said.

One person from the vehicle was taken to Prince George’s Hospital Center by the USPP Eagle.

The 58-year-old woman from Florida was pronounced dead on the scene.

A preliminary investigation reveals no obvious reason for the crash, and only one vehicle was involved.

The accident remains under investigation by the U.S. Park Police Criminal Investigation Division and Traffic Safety Unit.

