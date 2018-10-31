ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Underway In Maryland
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Police Commissioner, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While discussing the search for Baltimore’s next police commissioner on Wednesday, Mayor Catherine Pugh said she still considers Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald a candidate for the position.

Pugh added that they are still in the vetting process, and no decision has been made.

A few weeks ago, Texas media reported that Fitzgerald was taking the job, but Pugh refuted those claims.

Mayor Pugh ‘Won’t Be Rushed’ In Commissioner Search

The city has been without a permanent police commissioner since May.

