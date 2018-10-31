ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Underway In Maryland
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. Md. (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in Anne Arundel County Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened at 1:30 p.m., in the 7700 block of Twin Oaks Rd.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department confirms that at least one person was shot.

Officers would not confirms the extent of injuries, but homicide detectives are on scene.

Police say it appears the shooting happened during a possible domestic incident.

