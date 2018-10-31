ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Underway In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot to death in Southwest Baltimore on Wednesday.

Police were dispatched to the 200 block of North Monastery Avenue at around 2:15 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. When they arrived, they observed the man suffering gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

