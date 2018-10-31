BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland leaders are asking for clear answers on why Dr. Wallace Loh will be leaving the University of Maryland this June.

Our media partners the Baltimore Sun said leaders announced they will hold a hearing with the Maryland House Of Delegates.

The House Appropriates Committee of the Maryland House of Delegates released a statement Wednesday announcing they will be holding a hearing to learn more about the report on the University of Maryland football culture and the “subsequent decisions of the University System of Maryland Regents to dismiss President Wallace Loh while retaining Head Coach DJ Durkin and Athletic Director Damon Evans,”

“The tragic death of Jordan McNair and the unprecedented and unusual decision-making process of the University System of Maryland Regents continues to raise more questions than answers,” Maryland House Speaker Michael E. Busch said. “The House of Delegates needs clear answers as to how and why Dr. Wallace Loh is being held accountable while the Head Coach and Athletic Director have been retained by the Regents directly,”

House Appropriations Chair Maggie McIntosh said the decision and announcement by the Board send the wrong message about their priorities.

“Athletics over academics is a phrase we are hearing today from our constituents. that is why the Appropriations Committee feels we must exercise our oversight,” McIntosh said.

The committee will meet November 15 at 1 p.m. in the House Office building.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook