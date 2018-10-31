CARROLL Co., Md. (WJZ) — A 35-year-old man from Wisconsin was arrested for allegedly requesting explicit photographs of Maryland teenagers through the social media app, Snapchat.

Police said a female student at Manchester Valley High School in Carroll County reported the request to school administration back in September. On-duty School Resource Officer, Deputy Kyle Barget, investigated and found several other students also received similar requests.

The individual who made the request claimed to be a local student but wouldn’t reveal their name.

Police said Deputy Barget then contacted the Carroll County Child Advocacy and Investigation Center. Detective Jill Bankard then identified the owner of the Snapchat account and traced it back to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Local authorities in Wisconsin continued to investigate and obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s home. He was identified as David A. Drummond, a registered sex offender.

Drummond was charged in Wisconsin with (10 counts) possession of child pornography, (3 counts) solicitation of child pornography from juvenile victims from Maryland, and (1 count) violating his terms of sex offender registration.

“We appreciate the support of the SRO’s and the Sheriff’s Office,” said Dr. Steven Lockard, Superintendent of Carroll County Public Schools. “The successful resolution of this issue is just one positive example of what can be accomplished when our schools and our Sheriff’s Office work together in the best interest of our students.”

Authorities warn students and parents to be cautious when communicating with people they don’t know. This becomes especially important when the conversation starts to be about sex or physical details.

They said if they are suspicious or persist, notify a parent, school staff or call the police.

