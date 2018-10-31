COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland has parted ways with head coach DJ Durkin.

The University terminated Durkin on Wednesday according to a university spokeswoman.

University of Maryland President Wallace Loh released a statement Wednesday evening informing the UMD community of Durkin’s departure.

Dear University of Maryland community, I am writing to inform you of actions I am taking that are in the best interest of the University of Maryland. Yesterday, the University System of Maryland Board of Regents announced numerous recommendations, including employment decisions about specific personnel on our campus. I accepted the Board’s recommendations. At the same time, I announced my retirement as president in June 2019. Since returning to campus after yesterday’s press conference, I have met with the leadership of the Student Government Association speaking on behalf of numerous student organizations; the Senate Executive Committee; Deans; department chairs; and campus leadership. The overwhelming majority of stakeholders expressed serious concerns about Coach DJ Durkin returning to the campus. The chair of the Board of Regents has publicly acknowledged that I had previously raised serious concerns about Coach Durkin’s return. This is not at all a reflection of my opinion of Coach Durkin as a person. However, a departure is in the best interest of the University, and this afternoon Coach Durkin was informed that the University will part ways. This is a difficult decision, but it is the right one for our entire University. I will devote the remaining months of my presidency to advancing the needed reforms in our Athletic Department that prioritize the safety and well-being of our student-athletes. Sincerely, Wallace D. Loh

This comes after the Board originally recommended Durkin stay on with UMD’s football program on Tuesday.

The Board of Regents originally recommended Durkin and the school’s athletic director, Damon Evans, stay on.

The 17-member group said the men made mistakes but did not deserve to be fired after football player Jordan McNair’s death.

“All three individuals understand and have accepted that they share responsibility for the dysfunction within the athletic department. we also found that all three individuals share our commitment to improving the culture in the university’s football program and to implement the recommendations from both the Walters report, and the independent commission,” said Jim Brady, chairman of the Board.

The decision received major backlash from UMD student organizations. A rally was scheduled for Thursday night to call for Durkin’s removal.

Lawmakers, including the Maryland House of Delegates and Gov. Hogan both criticized the University for a lack of transparency and House Appropriations Chair Maggie McIntosh said the decision and announcement by the Board send the wrong message about their priorities.

“Athletics over academics is a phrase we are hearing today from our constituents. that is why the Appropriations Committee feels we must exercise our oversight,” McIntosh said.

The committee had planned to hold a hearing November 15.

