BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Halloween is here, and the Thanksgiving season WILL start tomorrow. 3 weeks, and change, from tomorrow it will be the actual day we give “thanks.” Scenes of Pumpkins will be replaced by scenes of Pumpkin pies. It happens yearly. Somebody cue up “Circle of Life” from the “Lion King” will ya?… But here is where I am going.

As we start a new month tomorrow the normal daytime high is 61°, by Thanksgiving Day itself we will have a normal daytime high of 53°. Yep the thermometer is going to take a hit. The days are shorter the nights are longer, and the Northern Hemisphere is, overall, cooling down.

Fall is a little over a third over. By Turkey day 2/3rd’s done. “Tis the season” will be the phrase as we morph from Thanksgiving to Christmas, but just looking at the seasonal normal right now the words “Tis the Season” seem, now, to sum those numbers up too!

MB!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook