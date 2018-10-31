BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The mild evening held up nicely for Halloween, and it will be another mild and comfortable day to start the month of November.

Rain will move in along with the warmer temperatures. Wednesday night has mostly cloudy skies and low temperatures around 56-degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and have highs coming back up to 73-degrees, coming to a low around 64-degrees, with showers likely early into Friday morning as we end the week with showers likely and thunderstorms moving into the afternoon.

High pressure will continue to move offshore through Wednesday night, and low pressure will track along a cold front into the area, passing by us to the northwest Thursday night into Friday.

The cold front will pass through our area late Friday into Friday night before high-pressure returns for the weekend. Low pressure may impact the area early next week.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook