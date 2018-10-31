BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — From trick-or-treating to wine tasting, there’s plenty to enjoy in Baltimore this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Fells Point Business Trick-or-Treating

Trick or treat in Fells Point. Local businesses will be handing out candy for trick-or-treaters. Trick-or-treating ends at 6 p.m. and by 8 p.m. Fells Point streets will be closed. Parking in one of the lots at Thames and Caroline Streets is recommended.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Fells Point

Admission: Free

Baltimore Craft Beer Festival

The beer festival will have a wide selection from Maryland’s craft breweries and a homebrew competition, sponsored by Nepenthe Homebrew. Attendees will even have the chance to judge the competition. Live entertainment, local food trucks, trivia and cornhole will also be available at the event

When: Saturday, Nov. 3, 12-5 p.m.

Where: Canton Waterfront Park, 3001 Boston St.

Admission: $15 for designated driver, $40 general admission (1:30-5 p.m.), $55 for VIP early access (noon-5 p.m.)

Fourth annual Vino in Vogue at Harbor East

Enjoy an afternoon of shopping and wine tasting. There will be wines from neighborhood restaurants and local Maryland wineries. Complimentary cheese, sweets and other hors d’oeuvres will be provided.

When: Saturday, Nov. 3, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Harbor East, 800 Block of Aliceanna St.

Admission: $35-$55

