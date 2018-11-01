ANNAPOLIS, Md (WJZ) — Police are still working to find a 42-year-old woman who was reported missing a year ago.

Megan Tilman was reported missing by her cousin on November 1, 2017, and police say she has a 7-year-old daughter.

Her daughter didn’t live with Tilman at the time of her disappearance, but she was in regular contact with her daughter before she was reported missing.

Police say Tilman also regularly updated her social media accounts, but has not updated them since her disappearance.

Detectives discovered that the last verified contact Tilman had with anyone was on Saturday, October 7, 2017.

Tilman was living in a rented townhome in the unit block of Rockwell Court in Annapolis. She was living with her mother, Gloria Owens, her fiancé/boyfriend, William Rice, Jr., and Christina Stallings, 41, who also goes by Crystal Stallings, Christina Harnish and Christina McGrath.

Her mother had moved out of the home before Tilman’s disappearance, and Rice Jr. and Stallings moved out of state after the eviction process was completed on Nov. 1, 2017.

Tilman had a champagne 1998 Jeep Cherokee with Maryland registration 5DA7534. The vehicle was found abandoned at a shopping center in Prince Georges County on November 13, 2017.

Police say Tilman can reportedly be easily manipulated and has been described as having “borderline intellectual functioning.”

Anyone with information about Tilman or her vehicle, or who had contact with Tilman, Rice. Jr, or Stallings in the weeks leading up to, and after Tilman’s disappearance is asked to contact Detective Aaron Stein at 410-919-7960 or acstein@annapolis.gov.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or the Annapolis Police Department Tip Line 410-280-CLUE.

