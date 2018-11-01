BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed Halloween night in the city. He has been identified as Montrell Mouzon.

Officials said around 9:25 p.m., an officer was flagged down by a citizen who directed them to a male laying in the intersection of Hollins Ferry Road and Patapsco Avenue.

The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Shortly after he arrived, the victim was pronounced dead.

Two other people were shot Wednesday night.

Police said they arrived at an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the thigh. The victim was a 38-year-old man.

Detectives have not yet determined where the shooting occurred.

Police said they were dispatched to the 800 block of East 22nd Street to investigate a reported shooting later that night at about 10:12 p.m. They arrived to find a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he later died.

Police ask anyone with information about these shootings to call Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, or Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook