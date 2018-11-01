1. Annabel Lee Tavern

PHOTO: JERRY L./YELP

Topping the list is Annabel Lee Tavern. Located at 601 S. Clinton St. in Canton, the New American spot is the highest rated pub in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 493 reviews on Yelp. Yelpers love the Edgar Allan Poe-inspired tavern, which is named for a poem from the Boston-born writer.

Try Poe-themed cocktails like the Masque of the Red Death (blackberry vodka, pomegranate liquor, peach schnapps and cranberry) and the Annabel Lee (vodka, peach nectar and lime topped with cava). Hungry? The menu offers a jumbo lump crab cake, meatloaf with mashed potatoes and string beans and chicken and waffles. (View the food menu and the beer/wine list here.)

2. Koco’s Pub

PHOTO: TRANG T./YELP

Next up is Arcadia’s Koco’s Pub, situated at 4301 Harford Road, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 417 reviews on Yelp. The pub, which offers seafood, sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

Yelpers rave about the extra large crab cakes, but the bar also serves chicken wings, black bean burgers and shrimp salad. (Check out the menu here.) Pair your meal with craft cocktails and beer.

3. Ale Mary’s

PHOTO: DAVID H./YELP

Ale Mary’s, a pub and New American spot in Fells Point, is another go-to, with four stars out of 332 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1939 Fleet St. to see for yourself.

Yelp reviewers love the local pub feeling of Ale Mary’s, as well as the food. Try the meatloaf tater tots with gravy or the old-school French onion soup. (See the full menu here.)

4. Henninger’s Tavern

PHOTO: SONDRA L./YELP

Then there’s Henninger’s Tavern in Upper Fells Point, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 93 reviews on Yelp. You can find the pub and New American spot at 1812 Bank St.

The food strays from traditional pub grub, with a vegetarian red curry with broccolini, carrots, potatoes and more, and a filet mignon served with potato gratin and asparagus. (Find the menu here.)

Yelper Derek B. wrote, “This spot is fantastic. The food, the atmosphere, the drinks, the people. It’s a hidden gem of Baltimore. Go here once, and you can’t not go back!”

