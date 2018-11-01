COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — At a community center in Columbia, the physical fun is happening outside, but inside, they are working hard to make learning about nutrition fun.

“We had kids come here who were eating all kinds of stuff, now they’re interested in granola bars, apples, vegetables, all types of things,” said Cheree Vines, the Community Services Foundation ‘Taste and Move” program specialist.

Healthy things, helping less affluent kids build healthy attitudes toward the tasks one may not want to do but should do, and do well, tasks like homework.

“When they come to the center, they’re not like, ‘Oh this like schoolwork or I gotta learn, but they’re eager and engaged in the program,” Vines said.

They come every day, and there is a summer program as well.

Lynniah started going there when she was little.

“Well I think the stuff that Mr. Holmes is teaching us preparing us for the future when we have our own families passing down from generation to generation,” said Lynniah Noreiga.

And while they often cook and are shown healthy recipes, everything ties into overall health.

“I don’t want to end up like being dirty or anything having like things that shouldn’t happen to my body,” said attendee Francis Williams.

