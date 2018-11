BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday is the last day for early voting in Maryland.

According to the Maryland State Board of Elections, 548,211 Marylanders have headed to the polls for early voting so far.

That’s more than double the number from the 2014 gubernatorial election.

Thursday will be the final chance Maryland voters have to cast their ballots before Election Day on November 6.

