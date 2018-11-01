ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Underway In Maryland
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A trial is nearing an end for a man charged with murder for attacking a Maryland police station before an officer mistakenly shot and killed an undercover narcotics detective.

Jurors are expected to hear attorneys’ closing arguments on Thursday. Michael Ford is on trial in the March 2016 shooting death of Prince George’s County police detective Jacai Colson.

Ford testified Wednesday that he was trying to get himself killed when he opened fire on the station, and never mean to harm others. He fired up to 23 shots and didn’t hit anyone.

Authorities say Officer Taylor Krauss mistook his fellow officer for a threat and shot Colson once in the chest after the detective exchanged gunfire with Ford.

Ford is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, assault and other offenses.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

