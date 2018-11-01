BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — More than 100 Belmont Elementary School students, teachers and volunteers will spend November 2 working to bring a community vision to life.

According to the nonprofit organization Out Teach, students will have an Outdoor Learning Lab complete with dozens of features that will give students hands-on lessons in every subject.

Seating areas, whiteboards, raised vegetable and flower beds, a weather station, earth science stations, rain barrels, animal and insect habitats and more will all be included in the classroom.

The project began when the school’s community drew out plans for what they wanted as a part of the learning lab. The Out Teach team constructed the final plan after reviewing the community’s vision as a whole.

The construction will be followed with years of coaching and training for teachers to learn how to properly use each individual feature. The belief is that by leading engaging outdoor lessons, students will be more excited about the class and therefore leave with a deeper foundation and knowledge of the subject.

Intern Julia McColligan contributed to this report.