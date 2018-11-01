PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police released the name of the officer involved in the Parkville shooting on Monday.

Corporal Gonzalez was identified as the officer who was involved in an altercation in the Parkway Crossing parking lot.

Police: Officer Shoots Suspect While Being Dragged By Vehicle

He is an 11-year veteran of the force and is assigned to the Woodlawn precinct.

he was previously involved in a shooting on March 13, 2017.

He is now on administrative leave.

According to police, Cpl. Gonzalez was working his secondary employment at the shopping center when someone reported a black SUV driving erratically.

When Gonzalez approached the driver 28-year-old Derrick Alexander Sellman, he opened the door to talk to the officer. At some point, the driver accelerated quickly and either dragged Gonzales or struck him in the process.

Man Shot By Baltimore County PD Officer Dies; Officer Released From Hospital

Gonzalez fired his gun, striking Sellman. The driver continued to flee, striking another car before becoming disabled.

Sellman was taken to Sinai for treatment, but pronounced dead a short time later.

