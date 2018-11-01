BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Baltimore and Philadelphia police officer has pleaded guilty in connection with the taking part in the illegal activities of the Gun Trace Task Force.

Eric Snell was a Baltimore police officer from 2005 to 2008, before joining the Philadelphia force in 2014.

His trial began on Monday, and several former BPD detectives testified against Snell during his trial.

Former BPD Officers Testify In Latest Corruption Trial For Stealing Drugs, Cash

Snell faced one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine.

#BREAKING: Fmr Baltimore/Philadelphia Police Officer Eric Snell pleads guilty to selling drugs supplied by corrupt #GTTF cops @wjz pic.twitter.com/wAgE3Cdexn — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 1, 2018

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook