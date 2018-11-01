ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Underway In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Baltimore and Philadelphia police officer has pleaded guilty in connection with the taking part in the illegal activities of the Gun Trace Task Force.

Eric Snell was a Baltimore police officer from 2005 to 2008, before joining the Philadelphia force in 2014.

His trial began on Monday, and several former BPD detectives testified against Snell during his trial.

Former BPD Officers Testify In Latest Corruption Trial For Stealing Drugs, Cash

Snell faced one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine.

