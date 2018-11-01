BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police announced Thursday that a suspected member of the Bloods gang has been arrested on drug and related weapons charges in the city.

Anne Arundel County and Maryland State Police executed a search and seizure warrant on Thursday at an address in the 4500 block of Pennington Avenue in the Curtis Bay area.

Investigators seized what they believed to be heroin, crack cocaine, powdered cocaine, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, prescription opioids, and two handguns.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Andre Davis at the scene, taking him to the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack before being taken to the Baltimore Police Department’s Southern District in order to be transferred to Central Booking.

Believed by police to be a member of the Bloods gang, Davis is suspected of supplying heroin and cocaine to other drug dealers in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County.

Davis is charged with distribution of controlled dangerous substances, possession of controlled dangerous substances, and multiple handgun and weapons charges.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook