ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two police departments in Maryland are set to receive K-9 grants courtesy of The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation.

The grants will be awarded to the Annapolis Police Department, which plans to buy needed safety equipment for their K-9 unit, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, which said it will use the grant to replace a recently retired dog.

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation, a part of The Giving Back Fund, was founded by the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback of the same name. The Foundation awards grants to police and fire department K-9 units throughout the U.S.

The Foundation awards grants in each city where the Steelers play an away game during their regular 2018 season.

The majority of the grants given away will be used to help K-9 units purchase dogs, dog safety vests, and other K-9 related needs.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook