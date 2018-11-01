COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A new shake-up at the University of Maryland, as Terps head football coach DJ Durkin was fired just a day after being reinstated to lead the team.

The University System of Maryland Board of Regent held a press conference Tuesday afternoon and announced they recommended that Durkin and athletic director Damon Evans keep their jobs.

Wednesday afternoon, a lot of people – from students to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan – expressed outrage over Durkin keeping his job.

Just as the scope of that fallout became evident, Durkin was out again. This time, it’s permanent.

The university announced Wednesday night the firing of the controversial coach.

The USM Board of Regents will hold a special meeting at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

It’s the latest shake-up in an ongoing saga that began with the tragic death of 19-year-old Jordan McNair in June days after he suffered a heatstroke at practice.

His death fueled an investigation into the culture of the program, as McNair’s parents called for Durkin to be fired.

Wednesday night, that happened.

“Relief, a gratifying sense of relief for not only my family, but Jordan’s teammates as well,” said Marty McNair, Jordan’s father.

Monday night, the board of regents released its report into the team’s leadership, deeming the Terps football program culture troubling, but not toxic.

They also recommended Durkin return as head coach.

That decision sparked outrage on campus and at the state’s top office.

With Durkin out again, students are now saying they feel their voices have been heard.

University of Maryland President Wallace Loh said he still plans to retire at the end of the school year. A decision he announced shortly after the release of the regents report.

Thursday afternoon, students plan to rally in support of the football team.

