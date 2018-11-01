BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Warm, spring-like temperatures are here, but there will soon be spring-like problems, and rain and thunderstorms may not be far behind.

November is beginning feeling just like September. Our run of 70-degree temperatures continues into the end of the week.

Thursday night will be cloudy with showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m., with temperatures going down to 64-degrees. When looking into Friday, showers may arrive after 2 p.m. and the high will be 69-degrees.

Friday night will bring more showers, and three quarters and one inch of rain are possible.

Saturday will be rainy in the early morning before 8 a.m., with a little cloudy weather before clearing up over time. Highs are in the upper 50s, with a high of 58-degrees.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook