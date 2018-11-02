BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Police say a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed on Halloween night in Baltimore had drugs and stolen car keys on him at the time of the shooting.

Police spokesman Matt Jablow told The Baltimore Sun he was found with crack cocaine and the keys to a stolen car in his pocket. Police are investigating whether drug-dealing played a role in his death.

3 Killed, Including 13-Year-Old Boy, 4 Others Wounded In Baltimore Halloween Shootings

An officer was flagged down just before 9:30 p.m. by someone who said they saw a male lying in the intersection of Hollins Ferry Rd. and Patapsco Ave.

The officer found a 13-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as Montrell Mouzon, was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Shortly after he arrived, Mouzon was pronounced dead.

Police say Mouzon was among three people killed and four injured in shootings on Halloween.

