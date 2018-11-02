BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. News & World Report has ranked five Maryland universities among the best on Earth.

The annual rankings were released on Tuesday and compared 1,250 schools across 75 countries.

Johns Hopkins University was ranked the best college in Maryland, with an overall ranking of 12th in the world.

“Schools that prioritize quality academic research remain at the top of the rankings,” U.S. News Chief Data Strategist Robert Morse said in a release.

