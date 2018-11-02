BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City had more than 49,000 people cast ballots during early voting.

According to the Baltimore City Elections Board, more than 9,000 people came out to vote on the last day of early voting.

“As expected, yesterday was the largest voter turnout for Baltimore City during Early Voting with a total of 9,157,” the board tweeted. ” After eight days, more than 49,000 voters in Baltimore City voted during Early Voting.”

Friday, Nov. 2 is the last chance for people to request an absentee ballot via internet delivery.

Your absentee ballot must be postmarked on or before Election Day, Nov. 6 and it must be received by the local election office by 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16.

