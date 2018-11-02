  • WJZ 13On Air

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Some local government offices will be closed Tuesday for Election Day, Baltimore County announced Friday.

Baltimore County government offices, and the District and Circuit Courts will be closed.

Health department clinics and senior centers will be closed, and CountyRide vans will not operate.

Parking meters still must be fed, the county said in a release. Baltimore County Revenue Authority parking garages will be open as usual, along with libraries.

Trash and recyclables will collected according to the normal schedule and the County’s trash and recycling drop-off facilities will be open.

For more information on where and how to rid of your trash and recycling, residents can look on https://www.baltimorecountymd.gov/Agencies/publicworks/solid_waste/index.html

A new app for smartphones can also tell residents collection schedules for trash and recycling. The app is free to Android and iPhone users and can be downloaded from their respective app stores.

