BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is showing its support for the victims in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting with an interfaith pre-Shabbot service Friday.

“State of Maryland stands in solidarity with our Jewish community here at home across the nation and around the world,” Gov. Hogan said.

In response to the attack, the Baltimore Jewish Council invited the community to attend an interfaith pre-shabbat gathering to help heal.

“11 Jews taken on Shabbat while going to shu to dovin doing what we all strive to do as an expression of our fate and community,” said Rabbi Moshe Hauer, with Bnai Jacob Shaarei Zion.

Elected officials and leaders of different faiths lit candles for the victims and spoke out against hate.

“If we are going to move forward a license has to be revoked, the time is now to take away the license to hate and kill and bring pain upon anyone who is different from you,” said Dwayne Debnam, with Morning Star Baptist Church.

With prayers of love and encouragement, the service worked to unite the community.

“We’re all in this together, we are all holding hands together we will not allow hate to divide us,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen, (D-MD).

They invited everyone to join together to send a message of love.

“Going to see amazing crowds in synagogues from day, night and Saturday both people who regularly attend and those who aren’t regular will come out and show their support, we will not be intimidated by hate,” said Howard Libit, executive director Jewish Council.

Both Baltimore County and City police will have increased presence during Shabbat near and around local synagogues.

