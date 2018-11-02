BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Looking to satisfy your appetite for traditional American fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end traditional American restaurants around Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Woodberry Kitchen

PHOTO: MICHELLE H./YELP

Topping the list is Woodberry Kitchen. Located at 2010 Clipper Park Road, Suite 126, in Woodberry, it is the most popular high-end traditional American restaurant in Baltimore, boasting four stars out of 2,062 reviews on Yelp.

Woodberry serves locally sourced fare and weekend brunch items like the cast-iron buttermilk pancake and vegetarian flatbread. For dinner, try trout served with Fuji apples, cipollini onion, sweet potato cream and sorrel.

Thirsty? The restaurant has an extensive list of global wines, cocktails and Maryland beers.

On Oct. 9, Yelper Tessie K. wrote, “Everything about the restaurant was absolutely incredible and our server was extremely attentive and friendly. We tried a cheese plate and deviled eggs as appetizers, had steaks for dinner (cooked perfectly to temperature) and then tried the apple pie for dessert. The food was delicious and it will definitely not be our last time at this restaurant.”

2. Gunther & Co

PHOTO: RACHEL L./YELP

Next up is Canton’s Gunther & Co, situated at 3650 Toone St. With four stars out of 224 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American and Asian fusion spot, offering seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

Whether it be weekend brunch, lunch, dinner or dessert, there’s a wide selection of upscale food to enjoy at Gunther & Co. It offers several wines, specialty cocktails and beers. On the menu, look for the tea-smoked duck breast, served with roasted wild mushrooms and Pernod-roasted fennel, or the grilled Berkshire bone-in pork chop with house-made boursin blue cheese.

Yelper Mary M. said, “Gunther & Co is definitely one of my top choices for a nice dinner in Canton. The ambiance and decor are exactly my aesthetic (modern with natural green incorporated). The food and drink matches the elevated decor.”

3. Minnow Baltimore

PHOTO: REBECCA L./YELP

Minnow Baltimore, located at 2 E. Wells St. in South Baltimore, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy cocktail bar and traditional American spot, which offers seafood and more, four stars out of 123 reviews.

The restaurant’s focus on regional seafood can be seen throughout its menu. Start off with shrimp ceviche or grilled calamari and move on to entrees like the rockfish with crowder peas, haricots verts and toasted-garlic vinaigrette.

On weekends, stop by for the bottomless brunch of tapas items.

