BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Halloween is over, the decorations are down, costumes are hung up, and candy has been devoured.

But what to do with with the Jack-O’-Lanterns sitting around and starting to mold?

Here are few ideas from the Department of Natural Resources:

Compost the watery pumpkin innards. The material is mostly water and will break down quickly. Once you’re done with the pumpkin itself, that can be composted as well.

The material is mostly water and will break down quickly. Once you’re done with the pumpkin itself, that can be composted as well. Allow the seeds to dry and then leave them outside for wildlife. Just don’t season or salt the seeds before leaving them outside.

Just don’t season or salt the seeds before leaving them outside. Plant the seeds. Start your own pumpkin patch. Pumpkin flowers are pollinated by squash bees that live in the ground. Leave a 20-foot area for each pumpkin and get a jump start for next year’s Halloween.

Start your own pumpkin patch. Pumpkin flowers are pollinated by squash bees that live in the ground. Leave a 20-foot area for each pumpkin and get a jump start for next year’s Halloween. Make them into bird-feeders. With some string, dowel rods, and seeds, any fresh pumpkin will do. Just be sure it’s not already molding and you’ve got yourself a “snack-o’-lantern.”

With some string, dowel rods, and seeds, any fresh pumpkin will do. Just be sure it’s not already molding and you’ve got yourself a “snack-o’-lantern.” Just cut it up and leave it out for wildlife. Squirrels, chipmunks, gophers, and butterflies aren’t picky. So it’s ok to keep it simple.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook