  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Maryland State Police, Murder-Suicide

CRESAPTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police believe the deaths of two people in Allegany County were the result of a murder-suicide.

Officials said troopers were dispatched to the 14000 block of Elton Drive Thursday just before 2:30 p.m. for a report of a double shooting. They arrived at a mobile home and found a man and woman in the bedroom suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as Christine M. Andrews, 44. She was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The suspect was identified as Todd Andrews, 47. He was pronounced dead at the scene and a handgun was found next to his body. Police said the two were an estranged husband and wife that had recently separated. Police did not find any reports concerning domestic violence between the two.

An investigation determined two of their children and a friend had arrived at the home as the shooting was occurring. They were not threatened or injured.

Both bodies were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsies.  The investigation is ongoing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s