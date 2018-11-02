CRESAPTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police believe the deaths of two people in Allegany County were the result of a murder-suicide.

Officials said troopers were dispatched to the 14000 block of Elton Drive Thursday just before 2:30 p.m. for a report of a double shooting. They arrived at a mobile home and found a man and woman in the bedroom suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as Christine M. Andrews, 44. She was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The suspect was identified as Todd Andrews, 47. He was pronounced dead at the scene and a handgun was found next to his body. Police said the two were an estranged husband and wife that had recently separated. Police did not find any reports concerning domestic violence between the two.

An investigation determined two of their children and a friend had arrived at the home as the shooting was occurring. They were not threatened or injured.

Both bodies were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsies. The investigation is ongoing.

