BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FBI and ATF are offering up to $60,000 for critical information about the murder of an off-duty D.C. Metro officer last year.

Tony Mason Jr., an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department in D.C., was shot and killed in a vehicle on Nov. 4, 2017 while parked in the 2800 Elgin Avenue area.

A woman who was in the vehicle with Mason was also hurt but ultimately had non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities stated that the reward will be given for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person, or people, responsible for murdering Mason.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact the FBI Baltimore Field Office at (410) 265-8080.

