NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Is a hot dog a sandwich?

Oscar Mayer thinks so.

The company is weighing in on the social media debate, even launching a hotline challenging Twitter users to convince them otherwise.

We haven't heard facts, but the passion on these messages is REAL. Will your call tip us over to the other side of believing that hot dogs ARE NOT sandwiches??! #ChangeOscarsMind 1-833-SNDWICH pic.twitter.com/GPfiApbxdF — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) November 1, 2018

One person said a hot dog is actually a sub, and since a sub is from the sandwich family, the company is technically correct.

Most people, however, called the claim bologna.

One person said if you ask someone to make you a sandwich, they would not bring you a hot dog. Another said they aren’t the same because they have different emojis.

Back in March, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and declared hot dogs are indeed sandwiches.