BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a plea for more information after an off-duty Washington DC police officer was killed in Baltimore one year ago.

Officer Tony Mason, Jr. was killed inside a car November 4, 2017 in the 2800 block of Elgin Avenue.

A woman in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is now a reward of up to $60,000 for information on the case.

