ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was flown in a medevac helicopter after suffering critical, life-threatening injuries in a house fire in Anne Arundel County.

Officials said firefighters responded to the 1700 block of Old Generals Highway at 8:24 a.m. Thursday.

The fire was located on the first floor of a two-story home. Firefighters were able to put out the flames in less than 10 minutes. They determined that the home did not have working smoke alarms.

An occupant of the home had escaped on their own, but suffered burn injuries. The 44-year-old was taken to the Burn Center at John Hopkins Bayview Hospital for treatment.

There were no other injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

